Indigenous people protest in Brasília against measures that make land demarcation difficult | Federal District

Shortly after 4:30 pm, all lanes on the Esplanade, towards Praça dos Três Poderes – the final destination of the demonstration – were closed. They were closed to traffic for about an hour.

Indigenous people protest in Brasília against measures that make land demarcation difficult

After protesting in front of the National Congress, the group marched to the Supreme Federal Court (STF) building. where the judgment of an appeal is scheduled for this Wednesday (25th) which can institute the so-called “time frame” for demarcations, defended by ruralists (understand below).

1 of 7 Indigenous people carry banners during protest in Brasília — Photo: Carolina Cruz/ G1 Indigenous people carry banners during protest in Brasília — Photo: Carolina Cruz/ G1

At dusk, protesters began a candlelit vigil in front of the STF. The group began to disperse around 7:30 pm. The DF Military Police secured the site and the demonstration was peaceful.

Throughout the time, representatives of different ethnic groups danced and sang indigenous songs. They also carried banners and posters with phrases such as “Fora Bolsonaro”, “Protected Lands” and “Respect for Education”, with a request for investments in indigenous schools.

In front of the National Congress, a group held up a banner calling for the impeachment of (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro.

From a sound car, community representatives made speeches against the federal government’s environmental management.

Who are the indigenous people camped in Brasília?

O camp on the Esplanada dos Ministérios gathers about 6,000 indigenous people from 170 people, according to the organizers. The forecast is for the group to stay until Saturday (28) in the DF, while following the votes on the demarcation of land.

In a statement, the movement’s leaders said that the act is “for the guarantee of their original rights and against the time frame.” Indigenous peoples also denounce “the worsening of violence against native peoples, inside and outside traditional territories”.

The same indigenous people camped in Brasília in June, against the approval of Bill (PL) 490/07, which creates a “time frame” in the law, in addition to allowing the cooperation contract between indigenous and non-indigenous people for economic activities and enabling contact with isolated peoples “to mediate state action in the public interest”.

Understand PL 490: project changes the demarcation of indigenous lands in Brazil

The text of the PL was approved by the Committee on the Constitution of Justice (CCJ) in the Chamber of Deputies, and awaits analysis by the House Plenary, which has no scheduled date. Afterwards, if it passes, it goes to the Senate.

For Wednesday (25), the STF is on the agenda for the judgment of an appeal that can be applied in other processes, and that defines the criteria for the demarcation of new indigenous lands. In practice, the Court analyzes whether the “time frame” thesis is valid. in which indigenous people can only claim lands they occupied until 1988, the date of the promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

This thesis was used by the Institute for the Environment of Santa Catarina, former Foundation for Technological Support for the Environment (Fatma), to request the repossession of an area located in part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, in the state, where the Earth is located. Indigenous Ibirama LaKlãnõ, where the Guarani and Kaingang peoples also live.

Xokleng: the almost decimated indigenous people in Santa Catarina who are the protagonists of a historic case in the STF

The appeal is judged by the National Indian Foundation (Funai) which questions a decision by the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), which accepted the “time frame” in the case.

In June – when the trial was also scheduled, but was postponed until August – the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) presented a memorial against the thesis. The document mentions that the right of indigenous peoples to their lands is “congenital and original”, “regardless of title or formal recognition” and that “the legislation in force at the time of occupation must be taken into account”.