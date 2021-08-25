Inefficient attack is challenge for São Paulo to resume in Brasileirão – 08/24/2021

Unbeaten for four matches in the Brasileirão, São Paulo is heading towards the end of the first round, moving further and further away from the relegation zone. Today the difference is five points for the group that would fall to Serie B. Therefore, Hernán Crespo’s team is now able to think of bigger goals within the competition. For this, however, the attack performance needs to improve.

São Paulo has scored just 14 goals in 17 games so far, being the seventh worst attack in the competition. The number is influenced by the bad start in Brasileirão, in which he got his first victory only in the tenth round. Until the triumph over Internacional, São Paulo had finished five of nine games without hitting the net — after that it was only two games in eight without scoring.

Still, it’s not that tricolor productivity is impressive. In those same eight games, there were nine goals in total. What happens is that there is a lack of volume in the creation of plays. Hernán Crespo’s team has an average of 8.7 shots per match, being the eighth team that finishes the least in the competition. Owner of the best attack in Brasileirão with 28 goals, Flamengo has an average of 13 submissions per game, according to data from “SofaScore”.

The high number of injuries has helped in the bad numbers of the São Paulo attack. The team could not rely on Luciano for more than 60 days. He returned to the field on Sunday (22), against Sport. Besides him, Éder was also absent for a long period and Marquinhos is still recovering from a muscle injury. Marquinhos and Luciano have not yet scored in the Brasileirão, while Éder scored a goal.

In this scenario, the only highlight is Pablo. One of the rare cases of São Paulo players who have not been injured this season, the 9 shirt is the team’s top scorer in the Brasileirão with three goals, scored in the last three games. Against Athletico, Pablo secured a 2-1 victory by scoring both goals. In front of Sport, it was him the ball in the net from 1 to 0.

The search for a goal man has terrified São Paulo since the conquest of Paulistão. Since then, the board has had conversations with Jonathan Calleri and Darío Benedetto. Negotiations, however, were interrupted due to the high amounts requested by the businessmen. Recently, Hernán Crespo promoted Juan’s rise to the professional team. Yesterday (23), he was responsible for two goals in the 4-2 victory over Palmeiras, by Brasileirão under-20.

Only two teams above São Paulo in the table have offensively similar numbers to the Morumbi team. Corinthians, sixth, and Atlético-GO, seventh, scored 16 and 15 goals, respectively. The difference, however, is the number of goals conceded: the Corinthians were conceded 15 times, while the Goiás conceded 17 goals. São Paulo has already gone to get the ball in the back of the net in 19 opportunities.

São Paulo closes the first round against two teams with worse attacks than theirs, with 13 goals each. On Sunday (29), Hernán Crespo’s men visit the Juventude. On September 4, the rival will be América-MG, in Morumbi.