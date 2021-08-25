Inflation preview and 4 more topics that can affect the Stock Exchange today – 08/25/2021

Check out at Café com Mercado, from UOL, five issues that may affect the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (25).
1) Inflation preview – This Wednesday (25th), the IBGE releases the IPCA-15, which is a preview of the country’s official inflation for the month of August.
Inflation directly interferes in the market and guides the decision on the base interest rate, which can make investors rethink their investment decisions.
The disclosure could move the market today.
2) Tax security – At an event held by XP Investimentos on Tuesday (24), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), reassured investors and stated that the country is committed to fiscal security for next year.
When talking about the PEC dos Precatórios, Lira stated that there is no possibility of default by the government and that the amount will be included in the Budget for next year.
In addition, the deputy also reinforced the urgency of approving the 2022 Budget and said that the project needs to be approved by the end of this month.
3) Covid’s CPI – At Covid’s CPI today, Roberto Pereira Ramos Júnior, director of FIB Bank, will be heard.
The company, which does not have authorization to act as a financial institution, has issued a “letter of guarantee” for the company “Necessary Medicinal” to enable the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine, from the company Bharat Biotech.
4) Foreign investments – On Wednesday (25), the Central Bank releases statistics on the external sector.
The data show foreign investments in the country, the size of international reserves and investments abroad.
In addition, the country’s open market data will also be released, showing the offer of government bonds.
As fixed income and foreign capital have a large influence on investors’ decision-making, the market may respond to the release of this data today.
5) Consumer Survey – In Brazil, FGV publishes the Consumer Survey, which brings consumer expectations regarding the Brazilian economy.
As confidence in the economy is a decisive factor for consumption, the data can affect the market and move stocks of products and services companies.
The Café com Mercado program is presented by the founder and president of Atom SA, Carol Paiffer.
Discover the resources of the UOL Economia+ financial guidance service, for those who want to invest better.
Join the UOL Economia+ group and receive investment news on WhatsApp.
Do you have any questions or suggestions? Talk to us: [email protected]