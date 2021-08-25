Intelbras and Qualcomm sign agreement for the production of CPE 5G in Brazil

Qualcomm and Intelbras started a partnership to develop the first CPE Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enabled for 5G and Wi-Fi 6, with design and production in Brazil. The agreement provides for Intelbras to be a Qualcomm licensee, receiving technology transfer from the US.

CPEs work as a modem that connects to the operator over the air, promising no need for cables or fiber and fewer blind spots in the environment. The Intelbras devices will be equipped with a Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system and Qualcomm’s WiFi 6 and 6E solutions. The technology will be compatible with 5G Standalone on all frequencies that will enter the 5G auction in Brazil, in addition to 5G DSS, 4G and 3G. The partnership began to be planned at the end of 2020.

The planning for the launch of the product takes into account the 300 days that operators will have after the auction to deploy 5G. “Before that, we already need to have our entire structure ready,” said Altair Silvestre, CEO of Intelbras, in an interview with Tele.Synthesis. The partnership is expected to present more details about the CPE in 2022, when it will become commercial.

The launch is strategic due to the scarcity of semiconductors that has severely affected the market, interrupting activities and making products more expensive. The partners predict the end of supply shortages in 2022, as well as 44% of companies in Brazil, according to a survey by Abinee.

The product is still in the development stage and will be produced at Intelbras headquarters, in the municipality of São José, in Santa Catarina, and will have tax incentives from the PPB (basic production process). The companies did not reveal the price of the CPE for strategic reasons, “so as not to stir up competition”, says Amilcar Scheffer, director of the Networks unit at Intelbras. However, the expectation is that the price of CPE will plummet in relation to current parameters, to the point of competing with other forms of connectivity activation, such as fiber optics.

Potential buyers are mobile operators and ISPs working with 5G. “We have a long and close relationship with ISPs (Internet Service Providers) and telephone operators, these are unique characteristics that will allow Intelbras to facilitate the spreading of WiFi and 5G technologies in the country”, said the executive.

CPE in the Brazilian market

Luiz Tonisi, president from Qualcomm Latin America, highlights that the CPE can mean another source of income for operators. It will allow to bring FWA access to companies, industries. “Wherever you have 5G connectivity you will be able to access broadband with fiber experience,” he said. Qualcomm has observed a wide adoption of this technology in the world and “we hope that here in Brazil the adhesion will be even faster”.

For those included in the agreement, the FWA will play a key role in taking 5G to the most remote places that 4G has not yet reached. In this case, using FWA connectivity would enable greater democratization of the internet.

The companies’ expected sales are based on a survey by the government and industry, according to which FWA will occupy 20% of the broadband market by 2026. Altair Silvestre commented that this number could be even higher, “but it cannot dreaming too high”. But this high projection is based on foreign markets and cannot yet be confirmed, given the strong expansion of fiber optics in the country.

Over time, the expectation is that the CPE 5G will be available for retail, and the customer could activate the service with an operator later. In other words, purchasing the modem would be like buying a smartphone.

Prospects

In the official promotional material of the initiative, the companies bring testimonials from Algar, Claro – who launched the 5G DSS network last year -, TIM – which entered the 5G FWA market last year with pilot projects –, Americanet, and Highline. All potential customers.

“Claro welcomes the pioneering and innovative partnership of Qualcomm Technologies and Intelbras, an important initiative to foster the ecosystem of devices and applications compatible with fifth-generation mobile networks, complementing the investments that the operator has been making to implement and evolve this technology in our country”, says Paulo César Teixeira, CEO of Claro’s consumer and SME unit.

For Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO of TIM Brasil, the local production of equipment for the future 5G network can help operators to streamline the deployment and development of infrastructure, in addition to boosting the national economy focused on technology: “We believe that every effort is made to place in practice large-scale 5G projects are welcome. TIM has been working with 5G FWA since last year and invests in expanding the offer to meet the growing demand for innovative services”.

“We are betting on 5G technology and especially on the FWA service, as in addition to being innovative, it will promote something totally disruptive, developing new sectors that have not been explored so far, both in B2C and B2B Verticals. The Wi-Fi 6 solution will face a new latent demand, especially in homes: Wi-Fi signal quality for high data traffic consumption. We see the collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Intelbras as very promising”, says José Luiz Pelosini, vice president of Americanet.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, welcomed the initiative, stressing that “5G connectivity as a support for the future of telecommunications is essential for the development of our business environment”. And the Minister of Science and Technology, Marcos Pontes, added: “it positions us at the forefront of digital transformation and brings a great technological advance for the evolution of the 5G expansion ecosystem in the country”. And the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, pointed out that the “initiative could not come at a more opportune moment”.