Intense walking is good for an aging brain – International

walk intensely improves the brain health and reasoning in older people with memory problems, according to a new one-year study of the relationship between mild cognitive impairment and exercise. In the study, middle-aged and older people with early signs of memory loss improved cognitive ability after starting to walk frequently. regular exercises they also increased healthy blood flow to the brain. The changes in their brains and minds were subtle but important, the study concludes, and could have implications not only for people with severe memory problems, but for any of us whose memories are beginning to fade with age.

As we get older, most of us find that our ability to remember things and to reason with them weakens a little. This is considered normal, albeit irritating. If memory loss intensifies, however, it can become a mild cognitive impairment, a medical condition in which the loss of mental ability becomes obvious enough to cause concern to you and those around you. Mild cognitive impairment is not dementia, but people who suffer from this condition are at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s in the future.

Scientists have not yet determined the underlying causes of mild cognitive impairment, but there is some evidence that changes in blood flow to the brain may contribute. Blood carries oxygen and nutrients to brain cells, and if this flow loses power, it can damage the vitality of neurons.

Unfortunately, many people experience declines in blood flow to the brain as they age, when arteries stiffen and hearts weaken.

But the good news is that Exercises can improve the blood flow to the brain, even when practitioners are not moving. In a 2013 neurological study, the brains of physically active older men showed much better blood oxygen saturation than sedentary men, even when everyone was resting peacefully. Increased blood flow to the brain among people who exercise is also associated with better results on memory and reasoning tests than among sedentary people.

But these studies generally focused on people whose brains and cognition were relatively normal. The exercises strengthened what already worked reasonably well in them. We know much less about the possibility of a physical activity similarly benefit the blood flow, brain, and reasoning of people who are beginning to experience more severe memory loss.

So for the study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas and other institutions asked a group of 70 sedentary men and women ages 55 and older diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment began to move more.

First, the volunteers were taken to the laboratory, where their health condition, cognitive function and aerobic capacity were evaluated. Then, using advanced ultrasound and other techniques, scientists measured the stiffness of their carotid arteries, which carry blood to the brain, and the amount of blood flowing to their brains.

Finally, the volunteers were divided into two groups. One of them began a program of gentle stretching and toning exercises to serve as an active control group. The others started to perform Exercises aerobics, mostly walking on treadmills in the lab, and then, after a few weeks, walking outdoors on his own. The scientists asked these volunteers to perform vigorous exercise so that their heart rate and breathing rate increased noticeably (they could swim, ride a bike, or do ballroom dancing if they preferred, but almost everyone walked). The control group kept their heart rate low.

All volunteers in both groups exercised three times a week, initially for about half an hour and under supervision. Afterwards, the volunteers added exercise sessions on their own, until they started exercising, up to six months later, about five times a week for most weeks. This program continued for a year in total. About 20 volunteers dropped out during the period, most in the walking group.

Then, the volunteers returned to the lab to repeat the same tests they performed at the start of the study, and the researchers compared the results. Not surprisingly, the group that walked was better physically conditioned, with greater aerobic capacity, while the physical endurance of the group that stretched did not change. The aerobic exercise group also showed much less stiffness in their carotid arteries and, as a result, greater blood flow to the brain.

Perhaps most importantly, after the study, they also performed better than the stretched and toned group on some tests of executive thinking, which involve planning and decision-making skills. These skills tend to be the ones that decay first in cases of insanity.

Interestingly, however, both groups had slightly better results on most tests of memory and reasoning— and approximately to the same extent. In fact, getting up and starting to move anyway—and perhaps also starting to socially interact with people in the lab—seemed to have heightened mental abilities and helped to stem cognition declines.

Still, researchers believe that, over a long period, brisk walking could result in greater cognitive gains and less memory decline than gentle stretching, says Rong Zhang, professor of neurology at UT Southwestern Medical Center who led the new study. .

“It probably takes longer” than a year for the blood flow improved translates into better cognition, he says. He and other researchers are planning larger, longer-term studies to test this idea, he says. They also hope to investigate how more — or less — exercise sessions each week can benefit the brain, and whether there will be ways to motivate more volunteers to stay on an exercise program.

For now, however, he believes the current findings serve as a useful reminder that if to exercise change minds. “Park your car further away” when shopping or going to work, he says. “Use the stairs” and try to increase your heart rate when you exercise. Doing so, he says, can help protect your ability to think and remember for a lifetime. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.