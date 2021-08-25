International narco-trafficking financial operator arrested at the border · Jornal Midiamax

An operation unleashed this Tuesday morning (24) by special agents of the SIU (Sensitive Investigation Unit) of Senad (National Anti-Drug Secretariat), puts an end to the hunt for the man considered to be the financial arm of international drug trafficking. Kassem Mohamad Hijazi was wanted by the US Government and was hiding in Ciudade del Este, on the border with Foz do Iguaçu.

Kassem was considered a strategic target for the federal police of several countries, as it played a crucial role in providing resources and infrastructure to facilitate the laundering services of hundreds of millions of dollars generated by international organized crime groups, including large groups. in the United States and South America.

According to information from Senad, in 2004, Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, and his brother Chadi Mohamad Hijazi, were investigated by the Paraguayan justice for punishable acts of tax evasion, money laundering and illegal remittance of currency.

On March 8 of the same year, the duo was fined by the Economic and Anti-Corruption Unit of Ciudad del Este in Case No. 2979/04. During the process, notebooks and accounting books of illegal and clandestine use were found, in which data on commercial establishments, amounts of money, identification codes and financial transactions were recorded.

These notebooks, according to the Paraguayan authorities, contained information about the commissions that Kassem received for these financial transactions and the amounts transferred abroad.

According to investigations at the time, he operated with six houses located in Ciudad del Este, which were used to carry out illicit transfers of money belonging to private individuals and commercial establishments that contracted his services. exported abroad.