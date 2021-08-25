iOS 15: 6 ‘hidden’ functions that arrive with the new iOS | Operational systems

iOS 15 will bring many new features for iPhone owners, with a new interface for Apple notifications, image searches and privacy changes. In addition to these popular new features, there are also little-known features that come with the new update, slated for release in September or October, along with the iPhone 13. In the following list, check out six long-awaited “secret” features for the new iOS 15.

With the new Live Text text scanning tool, it’s easy to copy emails from cards or jot down a phrase from a book on iPhone. Scanned files are inserted as a block of text into any app, such as notes or messages.

To use the mechanism, go to a text field and press the display as if you were going to use the copy and paste command. Tap the “Scan Text” button, which will switch the keyboard to the device’s camera. Then point your smartphone at the text you want to scan. When iPhone has finished identifying the text, tap the “Insert” button to finish the typing process.

2. Drag photos into apps

In iOS 15, Apple brought the “Drag and Drop” feature to their smartphones. The tool is very famous on computers and web engines. With it, you can move photos from one app to another in a swipe of your finger on iOS 15.

To move an image, go to the photo gallery and select the one you want. Then simply move your finger across the screen, go back to the app you want to share the image, and when a green circle appears on the thumbnail, release the file. This technique also works for documents, links and texts.

An interesting new feature of iOS 15 is the possibility to check all the details of photos saved on the phone. The function includes information such as shutter speed, location, which camera was used, where it was saved from, or who sent you the file.

To access the mechanism, just open the image in the photo gallery and swipe up. An extension with detailed information will appear on the screen next.

4. Change font size in specific apps

The new iOS 15 tool allows you to change the font size used in apps separately. Before, it was possible to change the font size only through the iPhone settings, but every change was applied to all apps. With the new feature, it will now be possible to increase the font used in Gmail and, at the same time, decrease the one on Facebook, for example.

To activate the feature, go to Device Settings. Then, under “Control Center”, tap the “+” sign next to “Text Size”. Now, when you want to change the font size of an open app, open Control Center and tap the “Text Size” button. Slide the button located at the bottom of the screen to the left side to make changes to only that app. Then adjust the font size by raising or lowering the bar.

5. Spotlight search available on lock screen

Spotlight is the iPhone’s search feature, which allows the user to find apps, messages, emails and various other files present on the device. Previously, to use the tool, you had to unlock your smartphone. With the new update, searches can be done on the smartphone’s lock screen.

To use the feature, just drag the screen down, just like on the phone’s home screen. For user security reasons, only web searches are enabled in this function, preventing other suspicious people from not having access to your messages or personal files.

Widgets received a new update in iOS 15. The feature now suggests apps or functions based on the time and your recent activity. The engine also suggests new widgets when you create a new set on iPhone.

To create widgets, press an app and tap “Edit Home Screen”. Then tap “+” at the top of the display and add the desired widget directly from the library.

