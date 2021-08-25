iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB 29% off! – MacMagazine

Although we are very close to knowing the new generation of iPhones, one thing is fact: current models meet soooo well.

For those looking for the model with the largest screen ever available on Apple smartphones, the option is the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It has a display of 6.7 inches, A14 Bionic chip and a nice set of wide-angle, ultra-angle and telephoto cameras.

If you were after this smartphone, today we bring you an excellent promotion! O Magazine Luiza is selling the top-of-the-line model, with 512GB of storage, in the colors of pacific blue or graphite, by BRL 9,899.

Based on the suggested price by Apple Brasil for this same configuration – which is R$13,999, the discount reaches 29%! It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 12 installments on credit cards.

For those who prefer to pay in cash, the value drops to R$8,909.07 – a 29% discount compared to Apple’s cash price of R$12,599.10.

All promotions discounts advertised by MacMagazine are calculated based on prices suggested by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found at lower prices in retail chains, but our basis for comparison is always on top of the official table.

Enjoy! 📱

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you get your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or by a channel on the Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all of them, so you don’t regret it — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.