Is it a shot in the foot to have Banco do Brasil action on the eve of an election year? – Money Times

O Itaú BBA raised to market perform (performance in line with the market average) the recommendation for the action of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), even with Country on the eve of the 2022 election year.

Even though the movement sounds countercurrent, the house’s analysts say they are disciplined with their investment thesis, according to a report obtained by the Money Times.

“Historically, Banco do Brasil shares are discounted against other Brazilian banks, suggesting that the high degree of political risk is also already built into the price., implying a rise in the face of market moderation”, explains the team of analysts.

In addition to highlighting the record discount for Banco do Brasil, specialists Pedro Leduc, Mateus Raffaelli, Marco Calvi and Vinicius Figueiredo reinforce that the foundations of the state bank are up to date.

With more gains than losses, the recommendation underperform (performance below market) no longer makes sense to Itaú BBA.

“What will happen to the banking sector with the unfolding of the electoral race in 2022 it’s still hard to predict, but the profits of Banco do Brasil follow solid and the discount on other banks is very expressive, creating a positive asymmetry”, completes the Itaú BBA team.

The new target price of R$37 implies that Banco do Brasil shares are traded at 0.68 times its Price on Equity Value per Share (P/VPA) in 2022.