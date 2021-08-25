‘It doesn’t make sense to prolong the situation’

After seeing a first offer of 160 million euros (almost R$1 billion in current figures) by Kylian Mbappé be refused by Paris Saint-Germain, O Real Madrid can count on the help of an old acquaintance of President Florentino Pérez to hire the star. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “As”, the emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, CEO of the investment fund that runs PSG, has already agreed to see the striker at the Spanish club.

Since 2013 on the Qatari throne, Al Thani is the one who gives the final word at PSG, even going over the decisions of the current president of the club, his friend Nasser Al-Khelaifi. And for the emir, the soap opera involving Mbappé is already working overtime.

Real Madrid’s first offer for the player had already arrived at his table two weeks ago, in Doha, Qatar, but he only sent it to PSG this Tuesday.

According to the vehicle, after shirt 7 refuses six consecutive contract renewal proposals, Al Thani believes that there is no longer any reason to prolong the situation involving the star, who ends his relationship with PSG in less than a year (June of 2022).

“The emir is also convinced that Mbappé does not accept anything other than playing for Real Madrid. He has rejected six PSG renewal offers and it makes no sense to prolong the situation,” the newspaper wrote.

Still in Al Thani’s view, with the world Cup With 2022 in Qatar approaching, PSG, which is run by an investment fund in the country, cannot convey to the world the image that it is a club that “abuses the transfer window”. In this way, if he depends on him, Mbappé will soon be a merengue reinforcement.

At the moment, who is holding up negotiations is Al-Khelaïfi, who is responsible for not wanting to sell the striker to Real Madrid. Also according to the vehicle, for two reasons: its pride and the issue involving the Spaniards and the creation of the European Superliga, idealized among others by Florentino Pérez, in which PSG did not participate.

Also according to another newspaper, “L’Équipe”, from France, the only way to convince Al-Khelaïfi to release Mbappé from the Parque dos Príncipes would be for a sum of 200 million euros (R$ 1.2 billion). The amount is even higher than the 180 million euros (R$ 678.5 million in the figures at the time) paid with the monaco, in 2017.