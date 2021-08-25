Italian press says Juventus wants R$ 154 million or Gabriel Jesus to negotiate Cristiano Ronaldo | international football

The Italian press reported on Wednesday the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo switching from Juventus to Manchester City, which was reported last Tuesday by the French newspaper “L’Equipe”. According to “Sky Sports”, the deal is very difficult to carry out, but Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese star’s entrepreneur, is still negotiating.

The main obstacle is the fact that Juventus wants to receive financial compensation for Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has a one-year contract. The value would be 25 million euros (R$ 154 million). However, Manchester City does not want to spend that amount.

Another possibility would be to include Gabriel Jesus in the negotiation (Brazilian is an old desire of the Old Lady), however Pep Guardiola would not be willing to release the ex-palmeirense.

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of leaving Manchester City and depends on Harry Kane, according to the newspaper

A third way, according to the newspaper “Corriere Dello Sport” would be Manchester City to sell a striker, probably Sterling. The problem is that with less than a week of the end of the transfer window, this negotiation of the runner-up striker in the last Euro Cup would be almost impossible.

Meanwhile, at training this morning, Cristiano Ronaldo felt an arm injury and had to stop moving before the end (watch below). Juventus has not yet commented on the problem.

Juventus coach reaffirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s permanence

Cristiano Ronaldo criticizes speculation about his future: “Playing with my name”

Idol of Manchester United, where he arrived in 2003 and remained until 2009, winning a Champions League and winning the first prize for the best in the world in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo could be a star that would further increase the veiled rivalry between PSG and Manchester City. With Messi’s arrival at the Paris club, which is funded by the Qatar government, having CR7 as a great City star would be quite an answer on the part of the UAE – a country that has troubled relations with the Qataris and is responsible for the injected money on the English team.

Amid speculation that began a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo only publicly spoke about his situation when “Marca” published that he would like to return to Real Madrid – the same day that “Corriere dello Sport” reported the offer to City for part of your manager. At the time, he wrote a long text asking for respect and saying that he would continue working in silence.

Meanwhile, CR7 continues training with Juventus in Turin. Last Sunday, he started the duel against Udinese on the bench in a surprising way, and the club pointed out that he was a technical choice. The star went to the field in the final stage and came to swing the net in additions, in a bid that would be canceled by the VAR. Juve left the field with a 2-2 draw.

