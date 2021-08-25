It’s official, Star+ confirms service price in Brazil

New streaming also detailed how the combo with Disney+ will be.

Confirming the rumors, Disney announced that the Star+ will arrive in Brazil costing R$ 32.90 per month. The debut of the new streaming service will take place on August 31st.

In addition to the monthly plan, the platform will be available for contracting in the annual format, for R$ 329.90, equivalent to R$ 27.50 per month.

The combo with Star+ and Disney+ will cost R$ 45.90 per month. This combo represents a savings of 25% compared to the prices charged in the separate contract. However, the combo will not be available for annual subscription.

Plans offer access on up to 4 screens at the same time, downloads on up to 10 devices, plus 4K UHD and HDR titles. The service also has parental control feature.

Among the Star+ highlights is the transmission of sports content through the ESPN channel, which promises live broadcasting in Brazil of championships such as La Liga, NFL, MotoGP, Conmebol Libertadores, NBA, among others.

Star+ also promises all “The Simpsons” episodes, including the movie, shorts and exclusive new seasons. It is also possible to follow series like “Futurama”, “Family Guy” and “American Dad”.

The streaming also promises the third season of the Brazilian series “Impuros”, as well as the debut of “Only Murders in the Building” taking place simultaneously in the United States and Brazil.

The platform will be accessible on LG Smart TVs and Android TV, in addition to Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch the content on computers, mobile phones (iOS and Android), and consoles such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

With information from Star+ and Tecnoblog.