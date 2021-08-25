“It’s okay,” says Chiquititas actor after 13 days missing

Daniel Morozetti, who participated in SBT’s soap opera Chiquititas, posted a video on his Instagram account this Tuesday night (24/8) to calm fans, saying that everything is fine with him. The actor had been missing for ten days.

“I’m stopping by to thank you all from my heart for your affection. Thanks. Saying that everything is fine and at a better time we talk, talk. Fine? Thanks. Kiss”, said Morozetti, without giving details on the matter.

Poster released by the SP police about the disappearance of Morozetti. Amanda Acosta and Morozetti in Chiquititas (2013)

In the comments of the video, fans and friends expressed themselves. “It looks good,” wrote actress Camilla Camargo. “Brother, I love you,” said actor Julio Machado. “Ahhhhhh, don’t scare us off, boy. Hugs, Dan. Be well,” commented a follower.

The actor had been missing since August 11th. On the 20th, Morozetti’s mother revealed that he had been found. In addition to Chiquititas, he acted in Maria Esperança and Vende-se um Véu de Noiva, also on SBT; and Brazilian Citizen, from Record TV.