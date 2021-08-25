JAC launches iEV350T urban electric truck in Brazil; see price

THE JAC once again expands its line of electric vehicles in Brazil with the launch of the iEV 350T, an urban profile electric truck (VUC) that arrives in the country for the price of BRL 220,000.

More than an electrified version of the V260 truck, the JAC iEV350T is the brand’s seventh all-electric vehicle to be launched in the country, making the brand’s portfolio in the country predominantly zero-emission vehicles.



The urban electric truck has a PBT of 3.7 tons, a payload of 1.7 tons and adopts practically the same look as its brother equipped with a combustion engine. The biggest change is due to the installation of batteries, housed on the sides and receiving a protective fairing that also has an aerodynamic effect.

Measuring 5.60 meters in length, the iEV350T is equipped with an electric motor that generates 150 hp of power and 35.7 kgfm of torque – in fact it’s the same unit used in the newly launched SUV e-JS4.

The electric truck has a battery pack with a capacity of 55 kWh, sufficient for a range of 300 km on one charge. According to JAC, the range can go up to 350 km with the use of energy regeneration in braking and the Eco mode activated.

JAC highlights the low maintenance cost, up to five times less than the diesel equivalent. According to the company’s survey, the cost to run 100 km with electricity is only R$11, as opposed to spending around R$54 on diesel to cover the same distance.

For the rest, the known advantages of electric vehicles: absence of items such as clutches, air filters, fuel and oil. There is also no concern with the maintenance of belts, electronic injection, exhausts, among other components.

Aimed at corporate customers, the JAC iEV350T electric VUC joins the commercial models iEV750V, a van launched a few weeks ago, and the earlier iEV330P and iEV1200T, pickup and truck, respectively.

