Jessica Ellen questions the author of soap operas about the lack of black people

Actress Jéssica Ellen today rebutted a comment made on social networks by Aguinaldo Silva, author of soap operas such as “Império” and “Senhora do Destino”.

The playwright questioned on Twitter the prominence given to the millionaire diamond used by Beyoncé, and Jessica commented: “Let’s talk about Brazil?”

Yesterday, Aguinaldo wrote: “Joelly is 37 years old, black, day laborer, mother of three and no father to help raise them. I wonder what goes through her head when she reads news like this about the millionaire necklace by Beyoncé. Guys, let’s get real a little, okay?”

Jessica Ellen saw his comment on a news page on Instagram, and countered: “When, in your soap operas, did your protagonists have skin like mine? When, in your soap operas, black Brazilian culture was approached to help in the self-esteem of black population?”

When I look at the image of the powerful, millionaire Beyoncé, I think of the power that we black people are and how much she inspires thousands of black people around the world. In the middle of 2021, the list of black protagonists on Brazilian TV doesn’t even reach five names… And it’s not for lack of talent, but for opportunities. Jessica Ellen

The actress added: “The problem with Brazil is not that Beyoncé is a millionaire, it’s the white elite that bothers with our autonomy and social mobility. The problem is still that we are seen only as descendants of enslaved people and not real powers! country with more than 50% of the black population and this is not even represented in movies and soap operas…”