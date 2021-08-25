Jorge Jesus misses the line and smacks Benfica forward in Champions; technician recalled “tantrums” at Flamengo

Jorge Jesus almost had a “shit” on the edge of the field, it’s true, but Benfica, finally, are back in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. On the afternoon of Tuesday (24), the Portuguese drew 0-0 with PSV, in the Netherlands. As in the first leg, in Lisbon, Águia had won by 2-1, the equality away from home guaranteed the passport to the next stage of the competition.

The Portuguese classification was heroic, since the Encarnados played most of the duel with one less: Lucas Veríssimo was sent off at the 31st of the 1st time, which left JJ even more looted outside. The former coach of Flamengo he also drew attention at a certain moment when he was giving guidance to forward Gonçalo Ramos.

The 88 shirt seems to have contested an orientation of “Mister” at the hour H. You’ve seen the scene in your head, right? Jesus lost his patience and gave Ramos a helluva lot of trouble, as in the times of the Vulture’s Nest. “That’s it, Aaron” – part II, is it?

Check out!

With the result, Benfica advances to the Champions League group stage – the keys will still be drawn. Last season, shortly after leaving Mengão, Jesus failed in the Play-offs of the European competition, falling early to PAOK, at the time led by Abel Ferreira, now coach of Palmeiras.