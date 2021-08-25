Jorge Jesus says that Renato will ‘never make’ his story at Flamengo and predicts a team in the Libertadores final: ‘He was lucky in the draw’

Right after the classification of the Benfica for the group stage of the Champions League, coach Jorge Jesus assured: Renato Gaúcho will never make the story he did at Flamengo.

In an interview with SBT after the game against PSV this Tuesday, the Portuguese coach was asked about Renato. When the reporter started asking the question “Renato hasn’t won any title yet, he hasn’t done the story you made, but…”, Jesus interrupted him and was emphatic.

“Nor ever will”.

“The score that Flamengo made in the brazilian and of the Libertadores Conmebol, Flamengo won’t make the points we did, there won’t be a chance. I still think it’s possible to be champion, 4 points behind. But when we arrived at Flamengo we had 9 (points) and we were champions. But it’s hard to do what we did in 14 months,” added Mister.

At Flamengo for a period of one year, between June 2019 and July 2020, the Portuguese was champion of the Brazilian Nationals, Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and Carioca, in addition to being vice-champion of the Worlds, losing the decision for the Liverpool.

Jorge Jesus, however, predicts that Flamengo will reach another Libertadores final.

“Flamengo had ‘a little bit of luck’ in the draw, as you say in Brazil, (played) against teams with less value. I’m sure Flamengo will be in the final, because this team (Barcelona de Guayaquil) I know well , we played at Maracanã and won 3-0 (in the group stage last year). It will be a Libertadores do Flamengo final against palm trees or Atlético-MG“.