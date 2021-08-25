Jornal do Ecuador provokes Gabigol before Flamengo vs. Barcelona by Libertadores

Credit: Reproduction/Globoplay

This Monday (23), the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo highlighted the match of the local team, Barcelona, ​​against Flamengo, in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América.

The newspaper needled forward Gabigol stating that the player did not “is confident despite the economic difference between the two teams”. To reach this conclusion, the publication highlighted the statement of the red-black striker after qualifying for the semifinal.

“We will respect Barcelona-EQU a lot. Whoever didn’t do that is now eliminated from the Copa Libertadores” , said the Flamengo player.

The financial difference also gained repercussions in the Ecuadorian media. The Brazilian club’s budget for the 2021 season is 155 million dollars. While Barcelona’s is 10.5 million dollars.

The first match between the two teams will be at Maracanã, on September 22nd. The return game will take place on the 29th of the same month.

READ TOO:

Craziness! PSG fans sell out tickets for Messi’s possible debut

Grêmio could have two reinforcements against Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil

Referee finishes Ceará x Flamengo ahead of time and Chico Pinheiro cornet on social media: “Just an amazing coincidence, isn’t it?”

Flamengo player is appointed as the best player in Brasileirão; see top-10

Ball market: David Luiz starts following Flamengo players and increases rumors

Today at Flamengo, Renato admits he’s strange about facing Grêmio, praises Tite and reinforces his desire to lead the national team

Mbappé refuses PSG renewal proposal and waits for Real Madrid offer

PSG gets annoyed with Sergio Ramos’ demands and creates first relationship problems