José de Abreu does not retire after changing his registration with the INSS | celebrities

Actor José de Abreu, retired since 2011, seeks to regularize his status at the INSS. Aged 75, Abreu had a problem with his account in 2019 and the amounts are being reversed. The information is from columnist Ancelmo Gois.

According to the actor, the account was changed from one agency in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) to another in Nova Iguaçu (RJ) “without any request or motivation”. Abreu filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Rio after failing to resolve it through administrative procedures.



After the change, the pension amount started to be reversed by the INSS. José de Abreu stopped receiving the amounts from November 2019 to March 2021. “After the actor’s insistence, both at the bank and at the INSS, an INSS server informed him that if he wanted to receive, he could go to court. . It is noteworthy that the actor sought the INSS and, simultaneously, the bank to deal with the matter several times,” said the law firm in contact with columnist Ancelmo Gois.

The defense informed that the deposits were made again in the correct account, but there was still no compensation for the months that were not received by Zé de Abreu from 2019 to 2021.