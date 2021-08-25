José de Abreu sues INSS for account change; understand controversy

José de Abreu, 75 years old, who has been retired since June 2011, filed a lawsuit at the JFRJ (Federal Justice of Rio de Janeiro) against the INSS (National Social Security Institute). According to information that UOL had access to, in the action, the actor asks that the deposit of his retirement amounts be reestablished in the indicated bank account, in addition to receiving the amounts that would have been wrongly reversed due to a data change.

“Aiming that the petitioned authority reinstate the deposit of retirement amounts in the account indicated and the receipt of amounts unduly reversed,” says an April 20 decision.

According to the newspaper O Globo, Abreu regularly received his retirement until the end of 2019. With this, without any request or motivation, as the artist alleges in the process, the deposit account was changed, from an agency in Rio to a in Nova Iguaçu. With the change, his retirement started to be reversed by the INSS.

Always active on social networks, José de Abreu has not yet publicly commented on the subject.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach