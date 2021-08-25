Juliana Bonde returns to social media after months and claims to have been a kidnapping victim

Juliana Tram, lead singer of Bonde do Forró, appeared this Tuesday (24) on social networks after more than two months missing. The singer made a post on IGTV explaining that she was the victim of a lightning kidnapping in her own home.

+ Lana Del Rey wins fan marriage proposal after posing topless

+ Kylie Jenner’s daughter wins private school bus ride

“Two in the morning on Saturday night my father came down screaming, saying my mother was feeling sick. He started kicking the door, it scared me. When I went downstairs and opened the door, a man already pulled my hair, put a gun on my back and told us to come in”, he began.

“They deposited a lot of money from my account, they also took all the money I had at home. I don’t know what bullshit in my head, innocence, I left most of my money at home in a safe. They took everything, they took my work equipment, my cameras. But that’s the minus. What was worse is the trauma, seeing my father’s sadness”, he continued. The singer believes that someone close to her was responsible for giving information to criminals. “Someone really close to home, because he knew everything. I knew where the money was, I knew where my father and mother were sleeping”, he added.

See the full video:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach