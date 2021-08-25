Juliette and Wesley Safadão sing together and thrill the audience

The duet by Juliette Freire and Wesley Safadão was one of the highlights of the 36th edition of Criança Esperança, broadcast this Monday (8/24), on Globo. The paraibana and the sertanejo recorded a clip in Quixadá, Ceará, and moved the audience by singing Disparada e Anunciação, by Alceu Valença, in a beautiful setting in the region.

Before the showing of the clip, Safadão shared on his Instagram profile a sequence of photos from the shoot alongside the makeup artist and lawyer. “Today there is a show of love and solidarity on Globo’s screen, don’t miss Criança Esperança!”, he wrote.

“How exciting! Today I will be at Criança Esperança, this beautiful project that spreads love and care for our children. We need to take care of each other. So are we going to help in this stream of good? If you can, donate!” said Juliette in the caption of her publication.

This year’s Criança Esperança was led by singers Ivete Sangalo and Iza, journalist Maju Coutinho and presenter Luciano Huck. All donations will go to education projects.