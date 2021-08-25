Julio’s arrest makes Evandro tremble with fear and terrify Mônica · TV News

After the arrest of Julio (Thiago Martins), Evandro (Paulo Vilhena) and Mônica (Julia Lund) will panic with the movement of the press in the village where they live in Pega Pega. Afraid of the woman’s criminal past coming to light, the boy will plead for the redhead to remain even more hidden in the house on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the aired scenes in next Monday’s chapter (30) , the mysterious residents will be bothered by the movement in the place. “This village is going to boil with curious people, reporters. The police may want to talk to the whole neighbourhood,” Evandro will opine.

“This village has become too dangerous for us. I could never have imagined that Júlio would be capable of such a thing. Steal US$ 40 million with that good-guy face”, will agree Malagueta’s ex-girlfriend (Marcelo Serrado).

Evandro will then say that he knew of Julio’s participation in the Carioca Palace robbery: “The day I went to his house, I met him in the basement. He was going through his suitcase and dollars.” Monica will be indignant with her husband: “Did you know you had $10 million hidden in that house and you didn’t tell me anything?”

Paulo Vilhena’s character will ask why the woman would want to know about the money. “Evandro, we could have stolen this money and disappeared from the map. How do you give a flinch like that?”, the redhead will question. He will argue that he would be incapable of committing a crime: “You were the one who robbed here.”

unable to steal

“My love, with that money in hand, no one would find us. Never again”, countered the criminal. The husband will comment that he will move as often as necessary to protect his wife, who is in love with her, but will never steal. “Neither would you be able to, because you’ve changed. That Monica doesn’t exist anymore,” he will add.

“You’re absolutely right, my love. You’re absolutely right,” she will agree, who will hug Evandro and give him a kiss. He will say he needs to leave and ask the woman not to come near the door: “No one can recognize you.”

The redhead will threaten to tell her husband something, but will desist from talking. “I love you”, will just say. As soon as Evandro leaves the house, she will write a note, put a scarf in her hair and sunglasses and leave the village with a suitcase, unseen.

Pega Pega (2017) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the final stretch of Salve-se Quem Poder. Como Mais Vida, Melhor, the next unpublished soap opera in the 7pm range, was postponed because it is being recorded with security protocols that slow down the execution process.

You can hear more about all the soap operas on the air through the link below, in the 71st episode of the Noveleiros podcast, from TV news. Also available on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro Uses Sensual Art in In Times of the Emperor” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.