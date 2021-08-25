Juventus prefers Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City to PSG because of Brazilian, says newspaper

In the last week before closing the European transfers, Cristiano Ronaldo still has an uncertain future in youth.

According to the newspaper AT, the Portuguese should remain in Turin, but a departure from the “Old Lady” player in the coming days is not ruled out.

The most likely destination for CR7 would be the Manchester City, since what the Manchester United showed no interest in repatriating his old 7 shirt.

Guardiola’s team would be a better option than the PSG for Juventus to get rid of the player, as the Italian team dreams of hiring Gabriel Jesus as the Portuguese’s replacement to command the attack bianconero. Clubs could exchange between athletes.

City’s priority is Harry Kane, but the tottenham makes play hard. Ronaldo, who is in his last year of contract with Juventus, would be a more viable alternative.

According to the AT, the Portuguese received information from the English club and the possible interest of Guardiola in his hiring.