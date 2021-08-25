Kane ‘closes the door’ to Manchester City and says why he will stay at Tottenham: ‘100% focused’

This Wednesday (25) Harry Kane slammed the hammer on his future for the season. After speculation about a possible transfer to the Manchester City, the attacker broke the silence and confirmed his stay in the tottenham. Through social networks, the shirt 10 also cited all the support it has been receiving from the fans of the Spurs in recent weeks as one of the reasons for such a decision.

“It was amazing to see the Spurs fan reception on Sunday [contra o Wolverhampton, na Premier League] and read some of the support messages I’ve received over the past few weeks,” began by saying Kane on Twitter.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success.”

After the runner-up at Euro 2020 with the England team, Kane didn’t even come back to Tottenham for the pre-season. The fact increased speculation of his possible departure, with City as the big favorite to sign him.

Before the start of Premier League, the striker re-introduced to Tottenham, but was left out of the first round, against City itself. So last Sunday (22), Kane was on the field in a 1-0 victory over the Wolves away from home, for the second round, where he played for 18 minutes.

Kane still has a contract with Tottenham until June 2024. His stay at the club has been confirmed with less than a week to go before the European transfer window closes.

Internally, City still had hopes of signing the striker, despite the repeated denials of the president of Spurs, Daniel Levy. According to a recent publication in the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, the figures could exceed the £100m (£719m) paid to Aston Villa by Jack Grealish, until then a record among British players. The deal, however, will not happen again.