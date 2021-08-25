Kia Carnival 2022 is official on the market and costs R$ 479,990

The Kia Carnival 2022 minivan officially arrives on the national market with a price of R$ 479,990. Dubbed the “Large Utility Vehicle (GUV)”, the minivan has space and comfort for eight passengers, as well as a good dose of luxury.

José Luiz Gandini, President of Kia Brazil, says: “The fourth generation Kia Carnival opens a new level in terms of sophistication and technology for the brand.”

He adds: “When designing the product for the Brazilian market, we spare no effort in offering the maximum available in safety, technology and comfort features, as never seen in a Kia model in Brazil”.

With an SUV-inspired look, the Nova Kia Carnival 2022 arrives with LED daytime running lights, LED headlamps, LED flashlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and a more imposing look, with a large glass area and panoramic sunroof.

In addition, the Kia Carnival 2022 comes in seven color options: Pearlescent Snow White, Metallic Panther Gray, Pearlescent Dawn Black, Metallic Deep Blue, Astral Blue, Metallic Ceramic Silver, and Metallic Flame Red.

Inside, the minivan environment features black and gray, black and brown or black and beige options. The panel comes with a cluster screen and panoramic infotainment, both 12.3 inches, in addition to transmission with electrical controls.

Nova Carnival also has Android Auto and CarPlay systems, multi-zone air conditioning with digital display, electric steering, leather seats, among others, as well as a complete driver assistance package.

In it, the Kia Carnival 2022 offers frontal collision avoidance assistant with emergency braking, active blind spot collision avoidance assistant including parallel exits, blind spot monitor, high beam assistant, adaptive autopilot stop-go, assistant lane centering, lane stay assistant and 360-degree vision cameras.

At 5.15 m long and 3.09 m wheelbase, the Kia Carnival 2022 has 627 liters in the trunk (5 seats in place) or up to 2,904 liters with all seats folded down.

The engine is a 272 horsepower V6 weighing 33.7 kgfm, plus an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.