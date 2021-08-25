Kia Joorabchian, strongman from the MSI era at Corinthians, is key player in negotiations with Willian | corinthians

Kia Joorabchian is Willian’s manager and is in charge of negotiations with Arsenal, from England, to define a new destiny for the player.

In exchange for messages with the ge report, the Iranian spoke briefly about the 33-year-old attacking midfielder’s chance to return to Corinthians:

– We’re looking forward to making it happen. For me it is very important to help as much as possible – said Joorabchian.

1 of 5 Iranian businessman Kia Joorabchian — Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images Iranian businessman Kia Joorabchian — Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Although he left Corinthians in a turbulent way (see below), Kia Joorabchian has a good relationship with the club’s top management. In meetings with Brazilians, he usually emphasizes his past at Corinthians and says he is a fan of the team.

The Iranian’s partner is businessman Giuliano Bertolucci, who works well in Timão. It was through agents that the club consulted Willian’s situation and discovered that the player is looking for a new home.

Another important figure for Corinthians to “surround” the player is his father, Severino Vieira da Silva. He usually frequents Parque São Jorge, even ran for the club’s Board of Directors in last year’s election and has an open channel with Alvinegro top hats.

Roger Guedes and Willian on Timon? Information and analysis of movements at Corinthians

In recent days, Corinthians sought information and discussed conditions for Willian to return to defend the club. So far, however, no official proposal has been presented.

Negotiation is seen as very difficult, but not impossible. In order for the attacking midfielder to return to the club of the heart, Arsenal would have to agree to lend him by paying a considerable part of his wages. Willlian has two more years of contract with the Gunners.

The termination of the bond would make life difficult for Corinthians, as the Timon is not able to afford even half of what the player currently receives. At current exchange rates, a pound sterling is worth R$7.2.

2 out of 5 Kia Joorabchian is the manager of attacking midfielder Willian, pictured with wife Vanessa Martins — Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Jinjuu Kia Joorabchian is the manager of attacking midfielder Willian, pictured with wife Vanessa Martins — Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Jinjuu

Arsenal is willing to help Willian find a new destination. Recently, the player had a conversation with Edu Gaspar, Arsenal’s technical coordinator, and exposed a series of dissatisfactions with the club’s sports project that motivated him to ask to leave.

Because of that, Willian wasn’t even related to the last Gunners games. In his first year for the London club, the player played 37 games and scored a goal.

To repatriate the attacking midfielder, Corinthians need to run. The transfer window in Brazil closes next Monday, the 30th.

Trained in “Terrão” and a Corinthians fan since childhood, Willian played 41 games and scored two goals for the club before being traded with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, in 2007. In several interviews he has already expressed his intention to end his career on the Timon.

Joorabchian founded MSI together with Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky in 2004 and proposed a partnership with Corinthians, at the time chaired by Alberto Dualib.

After much controversy, the company signed a ten-year contract with Timão, promising to hire strong players and even build a stadium for the club.

At first, the stars really arrived. With financial support from MSI, Corinthians hired Tevez, Mascherano, Carlos Alberto, Roger and other heavyweight reinforcements.

With a team of “galactics”, Timão was the Brazilian champion in 2005.

3 of 5 With Tevez, Corinthians was Brazilian champion in 2005 — Photo: Djalma Vassão / Gazeta PRess With Tevez, Corinthians was Brazilian champion in 2005 — Photo: Djalma Vassão / Gazeta PRess

Kia was more than just an investor. He gave interviews, participated in television programs and attended the daily life of football in Alvinegro (including training and locker rooms, which caused some problems).

After Timão’s fall at Libertadores in 2006, the partnership began to crumble. MSI stopped investing in the club and negotiated some of the hired stars, such as Tevez and Mascherano. At the same time, investigations began into the origin of the company’s money.

In 2007, in a unanimous vote, the Board of Directors of Corinthians approved the break with the investment fund.

Days before, the Public Ministry had ordered the blocking of accounts for the receipt of amounts coming from Berezovski, accused by the courts of money laundering and conspiracy. Also that month, the judge of the 6th Federal Court of São Paulo, Fausto Martins Sanctis, accepted a complaint from the Public Ministry and ordered the arrest of Kia Joorabchian, Boris Berezovski and the finance director of MSI, Nojan Bedroud.

After the end of MSI, Kia started acting as an athlete’s manager. In addition to Willian, other Brazilian athletes work with him, such as David Luiz, Oscar and Paulinho.

At different times in recent years, the Iranian appeared alongside Alvinegro leaders.

4 out of 5 Andrés Sanchez, Kia Joorabchian, Ronaldo and friends in Europe — Photo: Instagram Reproduction Andrés Sanchez, Kia Joorabchian, Ronaldo and friends in Europe — Photo: Instagram Reproduction

In 2015, the Iranian was at dinner with Corinthians leaders and striker Alexandre Pato, who at the time belonged to the club.

In 2018, Kia posed for a photo in London alongside the then president of Alvinegro, Andrés Sanchez, and Ronaldo Fenômeno.