Kia launches new generation of Carnival minivan in Brazil

Kia Carnival has just launched the fourth generation of the Carnival minivan in the Brazilian market. Completely renovated, the model now adopts the brand’s new midsize platform. The minivan is already on sale in the Brazilian market, in a single version, for the suggested price of R$ 479,990.

The design of the new Kia Carnival is inspired by SUVs (what a surprise), but the interior maintains the typical minivan solutions, including three rows of seats, accommodating eight people, and several storage niches for objects.

Compared to the previous generation, the minivan features a shorter front overhang, with the “A” column base moved back to create a longer hood. Carnival’s exterior design also features elements such as an “island roof”, with darkened A and B columns, and a “tiger nose” style grille, already traditional in Kia vehicles. The wheels are 19 inches and have a unique design.

Bigger inside and out

The increase in the wheelbase by 30 mm (the total measurement is 3,090 mm) contributes to offering greater interior space. The Kia Carnival was also 10mm wider (1995mm) and 40mm wider (5,155mm). According to the manufacturer, this made it possible to expand the area for third-row passengers.

Luggage space is also ample. Kia reports that Carnival offers a maximum of 2,905 liters (VDA, three-row configuration) of volume. Behind the third row seats are 627 liters (up to the upper edges of the seatbacks). The trunk opening is electrically operated.

Kia Carnival Multimedia System

Inside, the new Kia Carnival features two 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard: one for the instruments and one for the touch-sensitive entertainment system. The system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, integrated with voice recognition and allows users to connect two smartphones via Bluetooth at the same time.

The climate control system controls also gave way to a touch panel. In turn, the gear lever gave way to a circular selector, freeing up space in the center console.

V6 engine and independent suspension

On the mechanical side, Kia Carnival kept the V6 gasoline engine, but the displacement grew to 3.5 liters. Power is 272 hp and torque is 33.8 kgfm. The transmission is eight-speed automatic. The suspension system maintained the independent architecture of the McPherson type at the front and multilink at the rear, but the manufacturer revised the entire geometry of the system.

Kia claims that with the changes, Carnival has gained both stability and smoothness when riding. In turn, electrically assisted steering became more direct.

Kia Carnival Equipment

The new Carnival also features more security features. In addition to the seven airbags, the vehicle offers semi-autonomous steering equipment. One is the frontal collision avoidance assistant, with emergency braking and detection of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and intersections.

There is also an active assistant for blind spot collision avoidance, including parallel outputs; blind spot monitor; high beam assistant; adaptive automatic speed controller with Stop and Go in jams; lane centering assistant; lane-stay assistant and 360° vision cameras.

Another feature is the Safe Exit Assistant, which prevents the rear doors from opening if the system detects a car approaching from behind on either side. These doors are sliding and electrically operated. And the active cross-traffic rear collision avoidance assistant helps prevent collisions with vehicles crossing on the left and right sides during reverse.

With the same 5-year warranty or 100,000 km of the brand’s entire ride line, the new Kia Carnival offers seven exterior color choices: Pearly Snow White, Metallic Panther Gray, Pearly Aurora Black, Metallic Deep Blue, Astral Blue, metallic ceramic silver and red metallic flame. Internally, there are three possible color combinations: black with grey, black with brown or black with beige.