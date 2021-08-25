Know how to prevent the payroll loan scam – Photos

Those who have the right to payroll-deductible credit, the one deducted directly from their salary, is in the crosshairs of embezzlers. Criminals use victims’ data to make loans without them knowing. The scammers keep the money and the people keep the bills to pay. O Speak Brazil showed the precautions to be taken to avoid cases; know! Playback/RecordTV

In less than a year, retired Reginaldo Aparecido had three consigned loans deposited in his account, without authorization. The last one was R$12,700. "without me asking [os empréstimos], without me signing, without any contact with me", reveals.

The loan scams have grown more and more in recent years. In 2019, there were more than 29,000 complaints in consumer protection agencies about payroll-deductible loans, more than 33,000 last year and By July 2021 alone, there had been 33,000 complaints

Gesivaldo dos Santos fell for an even more elaborate blow. He received a phone call offering the portability of a payroll loan debt at good discounts. The civil servant even paid R$ 55,000 in bank slips to make the business viable, but after delivering the amount, the fake banking correspondent disappeared

Specialists from the Brazilian Association for Consumer Protection, explain that, in addition to the constant checking of bank statements, people need to beware of very attractive offers and information given over the phone

Protest specialist Mariana Rinaldi warns: "Providing data over the phone is a very dangerous practice. Not only for the issue of taking out payroll loans, but it can cause consumer data leakage".

If the person suffers the consigned credit scam, the first attempt at a solution it is extrajudicial, that is, it is necessary to notify the bank and consumer protection agencies. If there is no solution, you have to go to court