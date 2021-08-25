La Liga supports Spanish clubs decision not to release athletes for next FIFA date | international football

Spanish clubs, with the support of the La Liga, decided on Tuesday not to give up athletes for South American calls on the next FIFA date. The reason is the risk of contamination by Covid-19. There will be a meeting of the affected clubs in the coming days.
25 South American players from 13 Spanish teams were called up. Among them the Brazilians Éder Militão and Casemiro, from Real Madrid. Both lose their next games in the South American qualifiers, against Chile, Argentina and Peru. FIFA has not yet officially commented on the case.
Real Madrid’s Éder Militão and Casemiro are the Brazilians affected by the decision — Photo: AFP
See the list of players called up by Tite for the next three games:
- Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras);
- Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica);
- Full-backs: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG), and Daniel Alves (São Paulo);
- Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Claudinho (Zenit), Éverton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon);
- Strikers: Neymar (PSG), Firmino (Liverpool), Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Richarlison (Everton), Gabigol (Flemish).