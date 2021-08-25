La Liga will support the clubs’ decision not to release athletes for South American teams

After the Premier League warned that English clubs would not release players for the South American teams, La Liga, from Spain, issued an official statement practically taking the same attitude and placing the decision in the hands of the Spanish boards.

According to the official statement, the league “will support in all areas the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their players belonging to national teams for the Conmebol summons, and will take the appropriate legal measures against this decision, which affects the integrity of the competition by not allowing the availability of players.”

Check out the publication:

Informative note. LaLiga will support in all areas the decision of the Spanish clubs not to release their international players for the CONMEBOL call and will carry out pertinent legal actions against this decision that affects the integrity of the competition. — LaLiga (@LaLiga)

See the full note:

“In relation to FIFA’s serious unilateral decision to increase in two days, from 9 to 11 days in September and October, the FIFA international period for CONMEBOL, without addressing other solutions that were raised at the World Leagues Forum, LaLiga wants communicate that it will support in all areas the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their players belonging to national teams for the summons of CONMEBOL, and will take the appropriate legal measures against this decision that affects the integrity of the competition by not allowing the availability of players.

There are currently 25 players from 13 different clubs, a number that could be increased when the calls for Ecuador and Venezuela are announced. The Spanish association understands that the world calendar cannot and must not be modified in this way, especially when there are alternative solutions.

LaLiga, through the World Leagues Forum, has already expressed its discomfort in this situation and in the lack of sensitivity towards the clubs, on a topic such as the international calendar, which is defined and agreed 4 years in advance and to which the national leagues have already adapted taking into account the circumstances of COVID, but always in an agreed manner between all parties involved.

Laliga will call the affected clubs to a meeting in the coming days.”