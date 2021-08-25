LaLiga follows Premier League and supports clubs to veto calls of athletes for Conmebol qualifiers for the World Cup

After The Premier League inform this Tuesday that it will not release athletes to be called up by national teams from countries that are on the “red list” of contamination with COVID-19 (like Brazil), Laliga announced that it will do something similar in relation to players called for games from South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the organization that organizes the Spanish Championship said that “it will support in all spheres the decision of Spanish clubs not to release their players for Conmebol calls”, after the South American Confederation increased the number of Match dates to fit three matches in the same period.

the decision of Laliga will affect almost all South American teams as, so far, 25 players from 13 different Spanish teams have been called up for the next three games of the Conmebol qualifiers.

The number could be even higher, as Ecuador and Venezuela’s lists for matches have not yet been announced.

In the case of Brazil, names such as defensive midfielder Casemiro and defender Éder Militão, both from Real Madrid, are among the vetoed.

LaLiga offices in Madrid, capital of Spain EFE/Chema Moya

they figure in Tite technician list for the duels against Chile (2 September), away from home, Argentina (5), at Neo Química Arena, and Peru (9), at Arena Pernambuco.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and the possibility of the emergence of new variants, no exception was made for athletes who are on the call list of countries on the “red list”, since they would have to comply with quarantine when they returned.

The mandatory 10 days of isolation, in fact, run the risk of being extended in the case of contamination, which would increase the period of embezzlement.

Laliga still understands that this break would be harmful to the physical conditioning of players and clubs, who would lose their pieces for the matches of the Spanish Championship and other national and international competitions.