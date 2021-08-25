Lamborghini becomes a police car in Paraná; see pictures

The Federal Police fleet of Paraná has gained a luxury reinforcement that is probably the most expensive vehicle in Brazil. It is a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, a supercar valued at no less than R$800,000. The car was given to the PF by the Federal Court after being apprehended in July during the investigations of Operation Daemon, which discovered alleged fraud in negotiations with cryptocurrencies.

Before becoming a vehicle, Lamborghini belonged to Cláudio José de Oliveira, who was known as the “King of Bitcoin”. Oliveira is accused of being part of a group that would have diverted around R$1.5 billion in negotiations that simulated the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. The businessman has been in preventive detention since last July 5th.

publicity

The car belonged to a businessman known as the “King of Bitcoin”. Credit: Disclosure/Federal Police

In addition to being more expensive, the new vehicle should also be the most powerful among all we have in Brazil. The Lamborghini LP 560-4 is equipped with a 10-cylinder engine with 560 horsepower. This allows the supercar to go from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 325 kilometers per hour.

Lamborghini will not be used in police operations or patrols. Credit: Disclosure/Federal Police

Despite having been painted like all other vehicles, the Lamborghini will not be used in PF actions, being intended for exhibitions, events and educational actions on the repression of organized crime, in order to demonstrate the importance of seeking to financially derail criminal groups and organizations illegal.

Read more:

In addition, the super sports car won’t stay long in the PF’s garage or painted as a vehicle, since the permission given by the court to use the car is temporary, however, the deadline for returning the vehicle was not disclosed. Once returned, Lamborghini will be auctioned off and the money raised will be used to compensate victims of alleged fraud investigated by Operation Daemon.

Via: The globe

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!