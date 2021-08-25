Lamborghini of the ‘king of bitcoin’ becomes Paraná Federal Police vehicle

One Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4, with an estimated value of R$ 800 thousand, is now part of the fleet of vehicles of the Federal Police of Paraná. But the super sports car will not put its 560 hp of power at the service of the corporation in pursuits. In fact, the Italian brand’s supercar will serve as a showcase at exhibitions and events. The model was seized in July in Operation Daemon, which investigates cryptocurrency fraud.

This copy of the Lamborghini Gallardo belonged to businessman Cláudio José de Oliveira, known then as the “king of bitcoin”. He has been detained since July 5, in preventive detention. Oliveira is accused of being part of a gang that embezzled approximately R$1.5 billion in transactions made from the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies.

Federal Police/Disclosure

You will also like

Most powerful vehicle in Brazil?

It is not common to see supercars dressed as police vehicles in Brazil, as well as in Arab countries, where these models sell in abundance. Because of this, the arrival of the Lamborghini Gallardo to the PF fleet has its symbolism. However, the Brazilian court granted permission for the corporation’s temporary use of the model.

Thus, the Gallardo LP 560-4 becomes, momentarily, the most powerful vehicle in the Brazilian PF. The bull’s brand coupe carries on its rear a huge 5.2 liter V10 gasoline engine, capable of delivering precisely 560 hp of power, as indicated by the abbreviation in the name. The exchange is automated six-speed, with four-wheel drive.

Federal Police/Disclosure

According to official data from Lamborghini, the Gallardo LP 560-4 delivers acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. And it reaches a top speed of 325 km/h. The PF did not specify the year/model, but it is certain that the example has a good time on the road, since the Gallardo had its production closed by the Italian brand in 2013.

Federal Police/Disclosure

Model will go to auction

As informed by the Federal Police, the Lamborghini Gallardo of the “King of Bitcoin” will not participate in routine operations, but only in “exhibitions, events and pedagogical actions to repress crime and decapitalize assets of criminal organizations”. In addition, the super sports car was provided for provisional use by the corporation.

That way, when it returns to the judiciary, the Lamborghini copy will go up for auction. And the proceeds from the sale will go to the fraud victims investigated in Operation Daemon.

PRF/Disclosure

PRF now has BMW, Land Rover and even Porsche

Since last week, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) won seven (beautiful) reinforcements that will patrol Brazilian highways. The cars are all luxurious models of criminals that will now serve the state Brazilian as vehicles.