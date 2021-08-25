LATAM already flies to 4 countries open to Brazilians fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – AEROFLAP

LATAM is aware of the movement to reduce restrictions on international travel as the process of vaccination against Covid-19 advances around the world.

Recently, countries such as France, Germany, Uruguay and Spain announced the opening to Brazilian travelers who have completed the entire vaccination protocol against Covid-19.

In addition, Mexico and Colombia remain open without restrictions to Brazilians. Check below how LATAM is already operating directly for each of these countries.

France: 3 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Paris route (always on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays).

Germany : 3 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Frankfurt route (always on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

Uruguay : 3 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Montevideo route (always on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

Spain : 3 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Madrid route (always on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Mexico: 1 daily direct flight on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Mexico City route, in addition to 2 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Cancún route (always on Mondays and Fridays)*.

Colombia: 3 direct flights per week on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Bogotá route (always on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

“Despite resuming at a slower pace than domestic flights, international travel is also making a comeback as the vaccination process progresses. In addition to our destinations abroad, there are other options that are opening up again to Brazilians. An example is Switzerland, where we arrived in partnership with other companies”, states Diogo Elias, Sales and Marketing Director at LATAM Brasil.

In all, LATAM has already returned to flying directly to 13 international destinations from Brazil. In addition to the destinations mentioned above, the company has already re-established operations to Santiago, Lisbon, Asunción, Miami, New York and Buenos Aires.

All of these operations are subject to the evolution of the pandemic, as well as travel restrictions established by countries.

Therefore, LATAM advises passengers to consult the rules of the countries, including those open to vaccinated Brazilians, in Travel Requirements. Another important source of traveler information is the IATA (International Air Transport Association) information center. For ticket prices, see latam.com.