Latino says that breaking up with Kelly Key inspired Luka’s hit Tô Nem Aí

The Latino singer revealed to the audience that breaking up with Kelly Key inspired the 2002 hit ‘Tô Nem Aí’, in podcast.

During a chat on the channel Papagaio Falante, by Sérgio Mallandro and Luiz França., the artist opened his heart about the end of his relationship with the singer. “The song was written by me together with Luka. I was suffering a lot for Kelly Key at that time. I had dedicated myself 100% to that relationship, I took a bad ass… And then I stopped at a bar, I remember as if it was today, there was a friend, Cristóvão. I was very sick in my head, a little disoriented, it seems that the world was falling apart, taking a black stripe… And then I went to the bar, Cristóvão introduced me to Luka, who was there performing, and I said: ‘Man, the woman has a Shakira tone, amazing, let’s try to develop something with her. The next day, I went to the studio where she was, and we made the song that broke out and was successful in 14 countries,” he recalled.

The former couple met in 1997 during a selection of models for the music video for ‘Crazy’ and after a few days they engaged in a serious relationship, which ended in June 2002. “She was the one who dumped me. She was living in a world of stardom, which is normal with someone who is successful and was at the peak of his career. Maybe he can’t see, so clearly, what is around him. And I’ve been there, I don’t blame her for that. When I was in stardom , in the same position as her, especially when you are dazzling with a charming world of the artistic world… So, today I really forgive. Who has never been dazzled in their artistic career? It’s normal. She was very young, had a lot to live for …” revealed.

Despite the end of the artists’ union, Latina maintains a great relationship with her daughter Suzanna Freitas, the result of her relationship with Kelly. “I haven’t talked to her for a long time (Kelly). My daughter is a wonderful bridge. She is always looking for her father. She was raised with a lot of love and affection by her mother and stepfather, whom she calls her father. Happy she was the one who managed to have two parents: more love and affection. Thank God he is a guy who always treated her well,” she said.

