learn how to watch the Copa do Brasil LIVE

Photo: Grêmio vs Flamengo live Copa do Brasil

Grêmio x Flamengo face off this Wednesday (25) at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena, in Porto Alegre, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Watch Grêmio vs Flamengo live on TV

To the fans who want watch Grêmio vs Flamengo live will have three alternatives for television. The match will be broadcast by Rede Globo, SporTV and the Premiere channel.

How teams arrive

After eight weeks on the job, treating an injury to his right knee, Ferreira is back and reinforces Grêmio this week. Recently, the striker was close to being negotiated with Atlanta United, of the United States, but the talks did not advance.

Vanderson, who served suspension against Bahia, for Serie A, and resumes his place at right-back. Still in the defensive sector, Geromel and Kannemann should form the defender duo. In the middle, Lucas Silva performed well in the last games and should remain among the holders.

New Flamengo reinforcement, Andreas Pereira will be able to make his debut this midweek. The midfielder was assigned by coach Renato Gaúcho to travel with the squad to the state capital. Besides him, full-back Isla and midfielder Arrascaeta, who didn’t face Ceará because they showed signs of muscle fatigue. Thiago Maia, recovered from Covid-19, also returns.

Technical sheet: Grêmio x Palmeiras

Stadium: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date and time: August 25, 2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Vinicius Gonçalves Dias Araujo (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa-SP)

Probable Grêmio x Flamengo lineups

GRÊMIO (Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari)

Gabriel Chapecó, Vanderson, Rodrigues (Geromel), Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva; Douglas Costa, Villasanti, Alisson; Borja.

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana) and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Diego, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

