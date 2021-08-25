Less than a third of July agreements restore worker inflation – News

The average salary readjustment of the collective negotiations signed in July, of 7.6%, is the result of a real loss (variation below inflation) in 72.5% of the agreements, according to data released on Wednesday (25) by Salariometer, from Fipe (Institute of Economic Research Foundation).

As the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) for the last 12 months was 9.2%, the readjustments were, on average, 1.6 percentage points lower than the indicator.

According to the survey based on data from the Ministry of Economy, the same percentage of readjustment was signed both by agreements and collective agreements. With the update, the average floor offered to workers in negotiations was R$1,345.

Based on the data, the researchers point out that July was the “cruelest month” of the last 12 months for workers, since until then the smallest difference between wage adjustments and the inflation rate had been 0.7 percentage point, calculated. in the months of March and April.

Among the sectors, only wholesale trade (+9.5%) had a readjustment greater than that of inflation. The banking and financial segment (+9.2%) opted to maintain the purchasing power of its professionals.

On the other hand, the main real losses were found among workers in non-governmental organizations (+4%), hospitals and health services (+4.5%), condominiums and buildings (+5) and education (+5%) .

In the analysis between the States that totaled five or more negotiations in the calculation period, only Rio Grande do Sul (+9.5%) and Santa Catarina (+9.4%) contemplated employees with real gain in wages.