Live Event: Xbox Showcases Upcoming Game Releases At Gamescom 2021

Presentation kicks off the activities of Gamescom 2021, one of the main games fairs in Europe

Microsoft performs this Tuesday afternoon (24) another presentation of games. O Xbox Stream event is part of the activities of Gamescom 2021, one of the main gaming events in Europe and which this year happens digitally.

The presentation is scheduled for 14 hours (Brasilia time) and you’ll be able to follow it all live straight from the Xbox YouTube channel. Just keep an eye on the video above to watch the presentation.

Live Event – ​​Xbox Stream: Gamescom 2021

Date and time: 8/24/21 – from 2 pm (Brasilia time)

What to Expect from Xbox Stream at Gamescom 2021

Microsoft has previously reported that today’s event will not be focused on new releases. It also made it clear that we shouldn’t have “big surprises”, all to avoid the players’ frustration.

Which we should see are updates on previously confirmed games. and which are scheduled to be released in 2021. We should also highlight titles that are on their way to the Xbox Game Pass.

One of the main expectations is the possibility of having news about the games Forza Horizon 5 and Infinite Halo, both slated to hit consoles and PCs later this year, and fit perfectly into the description of what we’re about to see today.



Gamescom 2021: what to expect from the event?

THE Gamescom is an annual event which takes place in the city of Cologne, Germany. This year’s edition will again be in digital format and takes place between the 25th and 29th of August. The meeting is considered the main gaming event in Europe. On August 25th, the “Open Night Live” event will be held, hosted by Geoff Keighley, in which trailers for several games will also be shown..

In addition to Microsoft, at least 19 other developers and publishers have already confirmed their presence at the event. The list includes: 505 Games, Activision, Aerosoft, Assemble Entertainment, Astragon Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, GAMEVIL COM2US Europe, Headup, Indie Arena Booth, Koch Media, NExT Studios, SEGA Europe, Team17, Thunderful Games , Ubisoft and Wargaming.

See featured games in all Gamescom 2021 award categories

Elden Ring is the game that received the most nominations.



