Liverpool tries to stop the qualifying trio, but doesn’t worry about the national team – 23/08/2021

In recent days, Liverpool sent a letter to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to try to block the calls of Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho to represent the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

The English team explained in the document that they have concerns about the quarantine they would have to do when returning to England because of the covid-19 restrictions, as the English newspaper showed earlier. Daily Mail and confirmed the blog.

The issue, however, does not concern the Brazilian team. The understanding is that the summons is based on FIFA’s regulations, which reserve specific days for athletes to represent their country.

There have been, on other occasions, the same type of movement of European clubs. In March, in the midst of the debate on whether or not to carry out the elimination rounds because of the pandemic, FIFA even signaled that clubs that faced resistance from their countries due to quarantine would not need to release the athletes.

In the end, the idea was not put into practice because the games were canceled by Conmebol. It is precisely for this reason that the round for which the trio was called up will be triple, to make up for the two games not played in the first quarter. On that date, FIFA, Brazil will face Chile, on September 2, away from home, Argentina, in São Paulo, on the 5th, and Peru, in Recife, on the 9th.

In the opinion of the selection, the summoning of the three athletes is within the foreseen by FIFA and will not be undone, unless the entity that takes care of football changes the rules due to the pandemic, which does not seem feasible at the moment.

In addition, several athletes are already immunized and will respect protocols for the dispute of matches, with frequent tests and a blister to avoid contact with the virus.

England imposes quarantine on people who want to enter the country. Because of this, despite not having a round scheduled for the same days as the FIFA date, the Premier League would lose athletes who needed to travel to games in other countries and would be in quarantine when the ball returned to roll.

Although this is a problem that affects all English teams, for now, only Liverpool sent a document to the CBF to deal with the matter. At first, the other clubs will not make the same request.

