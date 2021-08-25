LoL: Riot shows off new Pentakill skins with Viego as a member

Is looking forward to the return of the metal band Pentakill? Riot has already announced the release date of the third album, called “Lost Chapter”. This Tuesday (24) the company also announced the band’s new skins with a new feature: Viego will be the new member of the band.

Pentakill skins coming to LoL soon

The band’s line-up remains the same as before: Karthus on vocals, Kayle also on vocals, Olaf on drums, Sona on keyboards, Mordekaiser on guitar and Yorick on bass, in addition to Viego, who will join as second guitarist.

Continue after advertising

Speak up, rock nation! 🔥🤘 Connects to PBE Preview: Pentakill III: Lost Chapter 🔥🤘 Karthus Pentakill

🔥🤘 Viego Dissonance of Pentakill

🔥🤘 Olaf Pentakill

🔥🤘 Sona Pentakill

🔥🤘 Mordekaiser Pentakill

🔥🤘 Yorick Pentakill

🔥🤘 Kayle Pentakill pic.twitter.com/NzplYsdcx8 — League of Legends Brazil (@LoLegendsBR) August 24, 2021

The developer has also published some artwork for the new Pentakill skins, including one focused on Viego, the new member. Look:

The price of the Pentakill skins and when they will arrive on the official League of Legends server, but are expected to be available in patch 11.18, set to arrive on September 9th.