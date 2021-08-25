Lucas Lima becomes ‘market opportunity’ and is close to hitting Fortaleza

With no space at Palmeiras, Lucas Lima can leave Verdão and go on loan to Fortaleza, according to information first reported by Rogério Assis, from Bandeirantes, and confirmed by TNT Sports. Also according to a report by reporter Rodrigo Fragoso, from TNT Sports, the idea of ​​bringing Lucas Lima as a market opportunity came from the board of Leão do Pici.

TNT Sports also confirmed that Tricolor and Lucas Lima’s agents have already agreed on a short-term loan, that is, until the end of the season. Vojvoda was consulted and gave the guarantee for the arrival of the midfielder. A fact that matches Lucas’ desire to have more space and minutes on the field in order to regain his football. Now it only depends on the correctness of the salary division for the formalization of the deal to be carried out.

The athlete, who is currently 31 years old, has not been on the field since the beginning of June, when he participated in the match against CRB at Allianz Parque, whose result ended up eliminating Palmeiras in the Copa do Brasil. On the occasion, the athlete was once again the target of criticism from the Palmeiras fans.

At Palmeiras, Lucas Lima has a record of 11 goals and 13 assists. In all, the athlete played 141 games for the club.