Lucas Lima has a deal with Fortaleza, but depends on the release of Palmeiras | fernando graziani

Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Midfielder Lucas Lima celebrates goal at Palmeiras game

Midfielder Lucas Lima, currently at Palmeiras, wants to play for Fortaleza. Between the club, businessmen and athletes, everything is fine, but the board of the São Paulo team has not yet decided on the rules of the business, especially regarding the division of salary and loan time. The athlete’s salaries are very high, approaching R$ 1 million per month, an unsustainable amount for most Brazilian clubs.

The initial information was given by journalist Rogério Assis, from Rádio Bandeirantes in São Paulo, and confirmed by the column with sources very close to the negotiation.

Lucas Lima is 31 years old, had a good spell at Santos from 2014, but at Palmeiras, where he has been since 2018, he has a very irregular performance and at this moment is little used by coach Abel Ferreira, so much so that he didn’t even take the field for the team at Brasileirão .

The athlete has been called up for the Brazilian national team and participated in seven qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, held in Russia. He has already scored two goals with the shirt of Brazil.







