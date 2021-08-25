Luciano Huck is defined by Globo as a replacement for Faustão at Globo; know how much

Luciano Huck will take the place of Faustian on Sunday nights of Globe from September. And the presenter, who now becomes the most valuable name in the broadcaster’s entertainment replacing Fausto Silva, it is worth the same as its predecessor among advertisers.

O entertain had access to the values ​​practiced by Globo in the advertising market and everything will continue as it was. Generally, the broadcaster usually readjusts prices in certain months, which did not happen at this time.

Therefore, every thirty seconds between the Huck’s Sunday in commercials aired throughout Brazil will cost R$ 367,800.00. This it was the same price charged by Domingão do Faustão and by Super Dança dos Famosos, which currently occupies the range from 6 pm on Sundays.

And Huck should maintain Globo’s high billing level on time, as, like Fausto Silva, he is a strong name in the market. A large retail brand that advertised on Domingão do Faustão will also continue on Domingão with Huck.

Luciano Huck and Marcos Mion in equal situations

The situation is the same as with Marcos Mion. The presenter was hired to present the new Cauldron, replacing Angelica’s husband. And the choice was not by chance.

In addition to being a name without rejection by the public, it is also one of the darlings of the advertising market. As well as Huck, who had strong commercial appeal.

According to Globo’s price list, every thirty seconds for the whole country in the Caldeirão breaks commanded by Mion will cost R$188,600.00. It is the same value practiced with the predecessor.

The two attractions are currently Globo’s most important auditorium shows, both in terms of audience and revenue, with the presence of major brands.

Starting in September, with the new presenters, Domingão and Caldeirão will gain a new face. In addition to the visual identity already disclosed by Globo and disapproved by the public, the programs will change their content with the arrival of new titleholders. The most abrupt will be on Sundays.

Luciano Huck will bet on game show and welfare materials, following what I did on Saturdays. The only attraction that will follow in Domingão is the Show dos Famosos. Mion, on the other hand, will maintain the style of the Caldeirão, but will bring another footprint with the Isto a Globo Mostra frame.