Luciano Szafir on recovery after picking up Covid-19 for the second time: ‘Difficult’

Luciano Szafir participated in the program “Meeting”, commanded by Fatima Bernardes, on Globo, this Wednesday (25). The actor talked about the recovery of Covid-19, one month after being discharged from the hospital.

+Mariana Ximenes breaks up with Victor Collor

+’Nirvana’s Baby’ sues band for child pornography

+Sérgio Reis gives up on releasing album with partnerships

“Recovery is difficult and slow, but being close to families is a comfort. I’m already reacting well, but it’s a treacherous disease and it leaves damage. I take it one day at a time”, he said.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

“I have a restricted diet because I went through a colostomy. Physical therapy is extremely important because I was very debilitated”, said he, who was diagnosed with the disease twice. “The first time, I had a slight headache. I was isolated in my room for 17 days. The second time, it was strong. I had a number of difficult factors. I had bleeding in the bowel wall, cardiac arrhythmia… Post-Covid is also delicate. You can have thrombosis, memory problems”, he said.

“The person can have Covid lightly, but be with very strong psychological damage. The world has fallen to me. I was constantly afraid at the hospital. Either I was sedated, or I was praying, or I was thinking about my family”, he added, trying not to let his spirits drop. “When I wake up a little down, I don’t give myself the right to lie down and get up. I have psychiatric and psychiatric assistance”, he concluded.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach