Luiz Felipe sees Copa do Brasil as a possibility for Santos to forget about elimination at the South American Championship

Santos will face Athletico-PR this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena da Baixada. For defender Luiz Felipe, a victory over Hurricane would not only lead to a classification for the semifinals of the national tournament, but would also help Peixe forget about the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana last week.

“We were very upset with the elimination in the Sudamericana, but we already have a new chance to make a good match and leave Curitiba with the victory, which is our great intention”, said the defender to the Santos website.

Luiz Felipe also highlighted that a positive result away from home can bring more tranquility in the preparation for the return game, in Vila Belmiro. Due to FIFA Date, the second duel will only be held three weeks from now, on September 14th.

“It’s important that we play a great game, so we can have these three weeks of preparation with a little more peace of mind and focus well on the return match. It is essential that we get a good result,” he said.

Finally, the defender praised the new Santos reinforcements. In just over a week, Peixe officially announced the left midfielder Augusto Galván and forwards Diego Tardelli and Léo Baptistão. The club also agreed to hire goalkeeper Jandrei and referred the arrival of Uruguayan defender Emiliano Velázquez.

“They are players who need no comments, without a doubt they will help us a lot, not only on the field but off the field as well, with the experience of each one”, he concluded.

Leave your comment