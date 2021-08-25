MacBook Air (M1) for almost half the price! – MacMagazine

O MacBook Air is an excellent choice for those looking for a portable notebook, but at the same time want a machine powerful enough to handle the vast majority of everyday tasks.

The last generation took this to another level with the arrival of M1 chip, the first processor created by Apple for Macs.

If you were after this notebook, we bring you a great offer today! At Bahia Houses are selling the model with 256GB of SSD and 8GB memory, in silver, by BRL 7,399.

Considering that its suggested price here in Brazil by Apple is R$12,999, the discount reaches incredible 43% — very close to half the price! It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on credit cards. It is, therefore, the biggest discount ever seen for this machine!

