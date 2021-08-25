Man listed as a partner at FIB Bank accuses company of falsifying his signature

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

Covid’s CPI senators recently played the audio of a man who is listed as a founding partner of FIB Bank. The president of the company, Roberto Pereira Ramos Júnior, is currently giving testimony to the parliamentary committee.

The FIB Bank which, despite its name, is not a bank, provided a guarantee of R$ 80.7 million to Preta Medications as a guarantee for the contract with the Ministry of Health for the sale of Covaxin.

In the recording, the seller Geraldo Rodrigues Machado claims that his signature was forged and that he had never been to São Paulo.

“This is Geraldo Rodrigues Machado, born in Alagoas. In 2015, when I tried to finance a motorcycle, I couldn’t, because I found out that I had credit restrictions for participating in the corporate structure of some companies in the state of São Paulo. A few days later, I was fired from the job I had and was unable to receive my unemployment insurance because I participated in the corporate structure of these companies, one of them being FIB Bank. I work as an external salesperson for a cold meat company. I’ve never been to the state of São Paulo, I’ve never signed any minutes, I’ve never attended any meeting, any assembly. They falsified my signatures.”

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues also stated that the two partners of MP Guaçu, the company that makes up the majority of the share capital of FIB Bank, are dead.

The rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, defended the deponent’s arrest.