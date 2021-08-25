Manchester City focuses on Cristiano Ronaldo after Harry Kane ‘closes the door’; see behind the scenes of the negotiation with Juventus

O Manchester City does not rule out the possibility of hiring Cristiano Ronaldo, gives youth, after Harry Kane, who was the main target of the club, has confirmed that he will stay at Tottenham, according to the ESPN.

This Wednesday, Kane posted on his social networks that he will not leave the Spurs this summer, ending the negotiations of the Citizens by the starting center of the England team.

In the locker room led by Jose Guardiola, however, there is still space for a striker, as Sergio Agüero went to the Barcelona. And while City publicly says it isn’t interested in CR7, the idea isn’t out of the question, according to sources heard by the report.

People heard by ESPN they pointed out that there are several obstacles to overcome, such as the fact that Juve does not give up receiving a fee for the transfer of the ace, in addition to Cristiano’s high salaries, which currently do not fit in the Manchester team’s budget.

Ronaldo still has a one-year contract with the “Old Lady”.

In June, the ESPN revealed that the striker’s stagnation was open to hearing proposals from the biggest clubs in Europe.

Last Sunday, CR7 started the game between Juventus and Udinese in the reserve bank. He entered the 2nd half and had a goal disallowed in the 2-2 tie between teams, for the 1st round of the Grade A.

This Wednesday, he left the Turin club training before the end, with an arm injury.

The deadline for City to try something with Cristiano, however, is tight as the transfer window closes on August 31st.

After thrashed 5-0 over Norwich, last weekend, by the Premier League, Pep Guardiola said he is happy with his squad, but left open the possibility of the Manchester team hiring a new striker.

In the match for the English, the Spaniard Ferrán Torres, who is a wing of origin, played as false 9, while Gabriel Jesus played open on the right.





At the moment, Jesus is the only center forward in the squad of Citizens, while the young Liam Delap, just 18, is expected to be loaned out to win shooting this season.