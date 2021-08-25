Mantuan returns to training, and Fagner continues in physiotherapy

The Corinthians squad won the reinforcement of midfielder Gustavo Mantuan today (24). Recovered from covid-19, which took him away from training at CT Joaquim Grava, for a week, the boy was released by the medical department and participated in part of the activity. Full-back Fagner is under the care of physiotherapists and is in doubt for Saturday’s game (28), against Grêmio, following the Brazilian Championship.

According to information published by Corinthians, the starting players participated only in the warm-up with the rest of the group and, as a result, performed regenerative exercises inside the CT Joaquim Grava. Therefore, they didn’t train with the ball. The preparation for the game in Rio Grande do Sul will only take place from tomorrow.

The boy Mantuan, only 20 years old, fulfilled a schedule similar to that of the holders. The midfielder participated in the warm-up and then worked with the physical trainers. The player will return to the transition work and, in a few weeks, should be re-listed for a Corinthians game after almost ten months of soak after torn knee ligaments.

In the field, the reserves were separated by their respective positions and carried out specific work. Assistant Doriva was responsible for the players in the offensive system, while Sylvinho was in charge of working with the names of the defensive system.

Full-back Fagner, substituted in Sunday’s game against Athletico-PR, remains out of combat and treats the discomfort in his right calf. The player will be evaluated tomorrow (25) to see if he is able to train with the rest of the group. The 23 jersey’s situation is worrying and there is a possibility that he will be embezzled over the weekend.